CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174,993 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.34% of CSX worth $204,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. 2,031,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,382,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

