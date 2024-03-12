CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.81 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -96.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

