Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.07. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 85,062 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14.

In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,042,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,977,031.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 136,201 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 19.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,348,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 700,701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 1,006.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 433,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

