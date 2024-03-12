Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,442 shares.The stock last traded at $382.61 and had previously closed at $391.00.

Daily Journal Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.20 and its 200-day moving average is $317.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Daily Journal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

