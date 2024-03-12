Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,442 shares.The stock last traded at $382.61 and had previously closed at $391.00.
Daily Journal Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market cap of $532.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.20 and its 200-day moving average is $317.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
