Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $202,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,147,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

