Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Shares Down 11.1%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 474,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 712,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Datametrex AI Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.73.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.