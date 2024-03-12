Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Down 71.2% in February

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the February 14th total of 236,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

NASDAQ DTCK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,197. Davis Commodities has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTCK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

Further Reading

