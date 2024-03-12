Decred Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Decred has a market cap of $470.98 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decred has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $29.59 or 0.00041517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00121851 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00018710 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,916,044 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.