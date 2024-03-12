Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-6% yr/yr to ~12.20-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.50 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.54.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

