Deutsche Bank AG Buys 94,077 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.75% of Public Storage worth $345,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.95. 87,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average is $274.86.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

