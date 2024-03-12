Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,937,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 709,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 654,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,414,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

