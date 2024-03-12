Deutsche Bank AG Has $272.73 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.12% of Edison International worth $272,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.15. 191,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

