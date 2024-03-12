Deutsche Bank AG Has $320.36 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 210,604 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $320,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,836 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,534. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $344.47. 257,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,060. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.57 and a 200-day moving average of $301.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

