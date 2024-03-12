Deutsche Bank AG Has $349.11 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,261,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Welltower were worth $349,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

WELL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 195,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,988. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

