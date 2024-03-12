Deutsche Bank AG Has $358.52 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579,644 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $358,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. 65,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

