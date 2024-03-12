Deutsche Bank AG Has $391.38 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,252,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.98% of Crown Castle worth $391,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.57. 250,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

