Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,590 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.24% of BCE worth $432,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 13,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BCE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in BCE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 274,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

