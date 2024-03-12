Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,970,732 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,970,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $297,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after buying an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 909,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,192. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

