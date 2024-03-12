Deutsche Bank AG Sells 202,371 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,371 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.55% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $197,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.50. 169,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6634 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

