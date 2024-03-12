Deutsche Bank AG Sells 296,590 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.24% of BCE worth $432,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. 274,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,504. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

