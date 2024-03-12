Deutsche Bank AG Sells 579,644 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,384,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 579,644 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $358,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,390. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.98. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

