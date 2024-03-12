Deutsche Bank AG Sells 83,653 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,753,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,653 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $419,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 172,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,948 shares of company stock worth $5,568,576.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.