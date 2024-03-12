Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Sell

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Grifols Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. 1,938,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,781. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,787,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,744,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,516,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,730 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Grifols by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,684,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

