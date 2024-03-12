Dimension Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,564,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,461. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $54.56 and a one year high of $71.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.