Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,501,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,430,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

