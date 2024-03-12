Dimension Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $276,547,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort bought 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KDP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.36. 3,272,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
