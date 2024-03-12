Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,517 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 2.33% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $34,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,125 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,903 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 174,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

