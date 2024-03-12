Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.40

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.40 and last traded at $103.13, with a volume of 338506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.