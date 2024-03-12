Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the February 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGLL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 213,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,057. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of -2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2265 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares by 257.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

