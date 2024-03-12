DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,219,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,553 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $9,355,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $834,047.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,756 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,111. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 216,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,474. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

