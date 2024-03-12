Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.51 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $17.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DPZ traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.86. 179,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.48 and a 200 day moving average of $395.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $476.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

