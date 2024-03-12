DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,280. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.
About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
