DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,280. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.