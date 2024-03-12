DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoubleVerify

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $812,583 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 439,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after buying an additional 142,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $32.19 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.