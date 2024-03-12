Drive Shack (LON:DS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 385 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Drive Shack to an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.61) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

