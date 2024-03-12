Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 14th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

DXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,639. Dunxin Financial has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

