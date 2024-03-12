Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 654.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,200 shares of company stock worth $28,686,169 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

