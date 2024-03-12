East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Shares of EWBC opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,625 shares of company stock worth $341,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

