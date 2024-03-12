eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431,521 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 246,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $239,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

