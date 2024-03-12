eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.84.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.55 on Friday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in eBay by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,785,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $122,817,000 after buying an additional 43,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 20.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

