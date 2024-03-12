Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

Ebiquity stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.69 ($0.47). 167,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.86. Ebiquity has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,222.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.