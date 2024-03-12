Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Ebiquity Price Performance
Ebiquity stock traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.69 ($0.47). 167,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 35.86. Ebiquity has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 54 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £49.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,222.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.10.
Ebiquity Company Profile
