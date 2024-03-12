EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) versus Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Financial Analysis

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EchoStar and Metro One Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $17.02 billion 0.24 -$1.70 billion ($6.96) -2.18 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 8.01 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

EchoStar has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.5, indicating that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EchoStar and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 3 1 1 2.60 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.14%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar -36.33% 5.24% 2.14% Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63%

Summary

EchoStar beats Metro One Telecommunications on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names. The Retail Wireless segment provides prepaid and postpaid wireless services under the Boost Mobile, Boost postpaid, and Gen Mobile brands, as well various wireless devices. The Network Deployment segment deploys a facilities-based 5G broadband network and commercializes deployment of 5G VoNR. The Broadband and Satellite Services offers broadband services to consumer customers, which include home, and small to medium-sized businesses; and satellite and multi-transport technologies, and managed network services to telecommunications providers, aeronautical service providers, civilian and defense government entities, and other enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

