ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 90.31 ($1.16), with a volume of 23346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £61.18 million, a PE ratio of -4,625.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.34.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

