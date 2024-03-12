Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $3.71

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $81.33 million and $619,605.41 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00005322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,467,258 coins and its circulating supply is 21,947,693 coins. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

