Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,562,000 after purchasing an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $19.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $753.80. 1,787,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $317.24 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

