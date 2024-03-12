Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,913. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.