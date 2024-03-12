Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance
ECF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,913. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
