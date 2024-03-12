Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,051. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

