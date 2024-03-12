Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.65.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at C$48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$54.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$47.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.69. The company has a market cap of C$103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.