Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,041,828 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 694,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

