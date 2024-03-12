Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Energi has a total market cap of $16.92 million and approximately $560,448.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00079210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,600,036 coins and its circulating supply is 74,599,312 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

