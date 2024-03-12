Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 283,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 336,051 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Enfusion Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

In other news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,698.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,061 shares of company stock worth $1,055,849. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enfusion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 113,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Enfusion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enfusion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 53,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

